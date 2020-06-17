Advertisement

Youth summer sports camp promoting safety first

Diamond Baseball gets back to basics with social guidelines in mind
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summertime usually means camp time for the kids. Whether it’s swimming, tennis, softball, or baseball, but today it’s taking on a different meaning.

Despite the pandemic, kids are still sharpening their skills at Diamond Baseball in West Knoxville, “It’s a new world, every time we break the hand sanitizer and have the kids come back to their station. I use the term new normal, but you still get to play baseball,” said Chief Operating Officer at K3 Sports, Chris Whitfield.

Whitfield says they are teaching the kids the game they love. ”If you look around, each kid is set up by a cone trying to maintain social distancing, we gotta get them back to baseball, but we gotta do it safely.”

There’s no doubt, the campers miss out on seeing their favorite big-league teams and players in action this summer, but even more than that, they’re missing game time with AAU and league teams which they’re used to playing on all summer long.

”We basically missed out on our whole season. We only played two games. I was a Freshman so I missed my actual first season, it was a little rough. The fun part is being with the team and coaches and making those friends,” said Knoxville Catholic rising Sophomore Trey Kirk.

Whitfield adds, ”These guys want to get in the dugout, they’re ready to go. Of course, they miss the MLB guys and they do see a couple of the players around here, but they want to get going!”

And they’re getting going by separating the kids during individual drill work, infield work, and even staggering the bases on running drills.

In most ways it’s regular baseball Whitfield says, except for the dogpile at the end of the game, and that’s probably a good thing anyway!

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

