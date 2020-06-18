8 arrested in Jefferson County meth bust

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eight people are behind bars after an undercover investigation uncovered drug deals happening in parking lots across Jefferson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said the discovery was made after residents were asked to contact authorities about suspicious activity.

The following individuals each face meth charges in relation to the investigation:

- Chase Ray Chandler, 25

- Chad Steven Cleek, 43

- Kimberly Sue Cleek, 43

- Jimmy Edward Woods Jr., 36

- Megan Rene Lichlyter, 28

- Dillon Lenn Lichlyter, 33

- Pamela Louise Biddle, 54

- John Scott Jones, 48

Investigators said they are searching for five additional suspects.

