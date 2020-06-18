Advertisement

Anderson County to host Fourth of July fireworks

The fireworks show will be put on by LaFollette-based Pyro Shows, Inc.
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County officials announced the fireworks show for the Fourth of July will still be held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Anderson County Board of Commissioners agreed to fund the $12,000 celebration during its meeting on Monday, June, 15.

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said she asked for the commission’s support after receiving largely positive responses to a post on her personal Facebook page that asked citizens if they wanted a fireworks show this year.

“Because we want the fireworks show to be seen by as many people as possible over a wider area, we want to raise an additional $8,000 to have the larger shells,” Mayor Frank said in a press release.

Mayor Frank said numerous local businesses and residents reached out with donations that totaled to more than $6,500.

The fireworks show will be put on by LaFollette-based Pyro Shows, Inc.

The show will begin at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July, 4th, at the Anderson County High School Campus, 130 Maverick Circle, Clinton.

Social distancing is strongly encouraged during the show for those citizens who choose to watch the fireworks in person from any public area around or near Exit 122.

