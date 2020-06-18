Border patrol officers find 50 pounds of cocaine in curtains, posters

CINCINNATI (WVLT/WXIX) - Border patrol officers in Cincinnati seized two shipments of cocaine concealed in shower curtains and posters at a local express consignment facility.

WXIX reported a narcotics dog alerted two shipments from the Dominican Republic, one labeled “twenty-four posters” and the other labeled “drops on canvas.” Officers said when they opened them they found curtains and posters covering the drugs.

CPB said both shipments were mailed from Mexico and meant for Massachusetts and London. Investigators said the shipments weighed about 50 pounds with a street value of $638,000

“Smugglers are constantly trying to bring in dangerous and illegal narcotics, but our officers use their extensive training and expertise to recognize and identify unusual concealments in order to protect the American public,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release.

