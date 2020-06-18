Advertisement

Border patrol officers find 50 pounds of cocaine in curtains, posters

Border patrol officers in Cincinnati seized two shipments of cocaine concealed in shower curtains and posters at a local express consignment facility.
The cocaine was concealed in shower curtains and posters.
The cocaine was concealed in shower curtains and posters.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WVLT/WXIX) - Border patrol officers in Cincinnati seized two shipments of cocaine concealed in shower curtains and posters at a local express consignment facility.

WXIX reported a narcotics dog alerted two shipments from the Dominican Republic, one labeled “twenty-four posters” and the other labeled “drops on canvas.” Officers said when they opened them they found curtains and posters covering the drugs.

CPB said both shipments were mailed from Mexico and meant for Massachusetts and London. Investigators said the shipments weighed about 50 pounds with a street value of $638,000

“Smugglers are constantly trying to bring in dangerous and illegal narcotics, but our officers use their extensive training and expertise to recognize and identify unusual concealments in order to protect the American public,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Woman in custody after shooting husband at Morristown gas station

Updated: 1 hours ago
A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting her husband at a Food City Gas n' Go in Morristown, police said.

WVLT News

Twitter testing out audio tweets

Updated: 1 hours ago
Twitter is testing out a new feature--audio tweets.

WVLT News

Admirals charting new course

Updated: 2 hours ago
Farragut football program adjusting to new procedures in the wake of Covid-19

WVLT News

Reward more than doubled to find missing Texas soldier

Updated: 2 hours ago
The reward has more than doubled to find a missing female soldier in Texas.

Latest News

Sports

Tennessee State University football game canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The game between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University was scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

National

Reward increased to find missing Texas soldier

Updated: 4 hours ago
The reward doubled in a case of missing female soldier from Ft. Hood, Texas.

WVLT News

Where to send your kids to camp this summer

Updated: 4 hours ago
East Tennessee has a variety of camps for all ages of kids. The hard part is picking just one.

WVLT News

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

Updated: 5 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington.

WVLT News

Tennessee man charged with murder in connection to Mississippi shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Tennessee man has been charged with murder in connection to an Olive Branch, Mississippi shooting.

WVLT News

Vote to see Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies win USA Today poll

Updated: 5 hours ago
USA Today has launched an online poll for "Best Aquarium."