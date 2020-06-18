Advertisement

Business owners can apply for pop-up COVID-19 testing for employees

State health officials said they are working to test two percent of the population each month.
Published: Jun. 18, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Tennessee officials launched a program to assist business owners in the process of having their employees tested for COVID-19.

According to the new program, any company that employs at least 250 people can apply online for a pop-up testing event for their employees.

Officials encouraged manufacturing businesses to take advantage of the program due to the close proximity the employees work in.

To apply or find more information on the new program click here.

