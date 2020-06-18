Business owners can apply for pop-up COVID-19 testing for employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Tennessee officials launched a program to assist business owners in the process of having their employees tested for COVID-19.

According to the new program, any company that employs at least 250 people can apply online for a pop-up testing event for their employees.

Officials encouraged manufacturing businesses to take advantage of the program due to the close proximity the employees work in.

State health officials said they are working to test two percent of the population each month.

To apply or find more information on the new program click here.

