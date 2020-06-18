Advertisement

City of Tallahassee works to create mobile app for interactions with law enforcement

By Monica Casey
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee voted to develop a public safety mobile application; the goal is for the app to be voice-activated for anyone to use when interacting with police.

The idea for the app came from a group of young activists, who worked with Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell and State Attorney Jack Campbell, about three weeks ago in a meeting facilitated by the NAACP.

The City Commission had directed staff to bring back options for the app at its most recent June meeting, and Commissioners heard an update on the process and directed staff to move forward on Wednesday.

The City says an important part of the process is keeping the activists involved; leaders on the project have created a committee of about 10 people, which includes the activists who called for the app.

Chief Information Officer Tim Davis says city staff is currently working in a parallel process, gathering input from the community group about what they would like to see with the app, while other staff evaluates apps currently on the market.

Davis' team will be doing market analysis to learn if they can use an app that already exists, or if the city team will be starting from scratch.

“We also want to make sure again, that we’re not just producing a mobile application, but we’re producing something that’s going to add value, and that value is safety for our community.

And so we want to make sure we take into consideration officer safety as well as public safety,” said Davis.

The different options for the app have various timetables.

According to the agenda item, if the City chooses to develop a brand new app, it could take 4 to 8 months. If the City purchases an existing app, it could take 1 to 2 months. The City could also solicit a contract for the app, which could take about 3 months.

City Staff also says they have to work through concerns about legal liability, data storage, and public records requests. However, the agenda item says they are aware of the urgency that the app could play in cultivating trust between law enforcement and the community.

The cost for the project could be up to $50,000; that would come from the Technology and Innovation Department’s operating budget.

