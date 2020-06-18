Advertisement

Nearly 20,000 new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

New claims were down in the state as well.
Continued unemployment claims decrease in Tennessee.
Continued unemployment claims decrease in Tennessee.(MGN)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are Tennesseeans getting back to work? A newly reported decrease in continued claims suggests that fewer people are in need of unemployment benefits.

New claims were down in the state as well. There were 2,055 new claims filed in East Tennessee for the week ending in June 13.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released the latest unemployment claim data Thursday morning:

Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims

10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16.342

11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098

12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570

13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438

14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910

15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053

16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543

17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571

18 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095

19 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487

20 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,125

21 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260

22 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234

23 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593

New Claims Since March 15 622,644

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Justices reject end to protections for young immigrants

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 1 hour ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

WVLT News

NCAA approves preseason plan for college football

Updated: 2 hours ago
Division-1 Council sets guidelines for on and off the field work prior to the upcoming 2020 college football season.

WVLT News

Harry Connick Jr. special on CBS features Knoxville essential workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
A special on CBS/WVLT features Knoxville essential workers

Latest News

WVLT News

Group beats up man outside convenience store

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.

News

Group beats up man outside convenience store

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police in Texas are searching for a group of people caught on video beating up a man outside a convenience store.

WVLT News

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
Smith died Wednesday at her Manhattan home, her daughter Kym told the Times.

WVLT News

Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

Updated: 2 hours ago
The overall economy appears to have begun a slow recovery.

WVLT News

A look at dueling policing proposals considered by Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here’s a side-by-side look at some proposals:

National

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times.