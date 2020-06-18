Advertisement

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

It’s that time of year! Dust from the Sahara Desert is becoming highly concentrated in the atmosphere across North Africa and the eastern Atlantic Ocean.
This June 7 satellite image shows dust from the Sahara Desert as it begins to move west toward North America. (Source: NOAA)
This June 7 satellite image shows dust from the Sahara Desert as it begins to move west toward North America. (Source: NOAA)(NOAA)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - It’s that time of year! Dust from the Sahara Desert is becoming highly concentrated in the atmosphere across North Africa and the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

This June 7 satellite image shows dust from the Sahara Desert as it begins to move west toward North America. (Source: NOAA)

The huge plume of dust is beginning its yearly westward trek across the Atlantic Ocean. While the exact dates of the annual “Saharan dust migration” vary from year to year, mid-June is a very common time for it to occur.

As the dust plume moves across the Atlantic Ocean it will lose some of its concentration. However, there will remain enough dust in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere to make it into the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and eventually the southeastern U.S.

By the time we get to June 23 or so, the dry and dusty air will make it to coastal Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. While it won’t be overly dense, some areas of locally higher dust concentrations will probably exist.

It’s impossible to say where those areas will be, but some coastal (and perhaps inland) locations could see at least some air quality and breathing/health issues arise by the middle of next week.

That will especially be true for those who suffer from respiratory problems. Just keep this in mind as we progress through next week. If the dust concentration is high enough, highly sensitive folks may have to avoid outdoor exposure for a time.

While it may seem rather odd, the other effects of the dust are actually positive!

For example, the dust that gets deposited in the Caribbean helps build up the beaches down there! It also aids in the fertilization of the Amazon Rain forest. In the U.S., the two positive results of Saharan dust are vividly colorful sunrises and sunsets, and suppression of tropical cyclone development in the Atlantic basin.

The dust creates very dry layers in the atmosphere, which highly discourages tropical storm and hurricane development. Tropical systems need warm, moist air to form, strengthen and maintain themselves. With the dry, dusty air in place, the Atlantic basin is typically quiet this time of year!

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Two waves of storms ahead of weekend warmth

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
It's a little warmer, but the heat really moves in this weekend after scattered storms develop and move through at times the rest of this week.

WVLT News

UT Governor’s School for Sciences and Engineering goes virtual

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The 128 selected GSSE scholars will participate in a 6-week virtual program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

Business owners can apply for pop-up COVID-19 testing for employees

Updated: 1 hour ago
State health officials said they are working to test two percent of the population each month.

WVLT News

Mayor: Officers involved in Breonna Taylor shooting can’t be suspended without pay yet

Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor was shot and killed when Louisville Metro Police narcotics officers served a no-knock warrant at her home in March.

Latest News

WVLT News

Tenn. firefighters assist in battling New Mexico, Arizona wildfires

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials said wildland fire potential is minimal in Tennessee during June.

Vols Sports

Vols hope to wear black jerseys against Kentucky to raise money for BLM

Updated: 1 hour ago
“This is the first time I can remember having these conversations about how to create change. I want to be an advocate of that,” Pruitt said.

WVLT News

EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies’ brains

Updated: 1 hour ago
The EPA on Thursday ended an Obama-era drive to regulate a widespread contaminant in drinking water.

WVLT News

Vols running back Tim Jordan no longer on the team following arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WVLT Staff
Jordan, a rising senior, started four games for the Vols this past season.

WVLT News

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Check your enthusiasm. Football may not happen this fall after all.

WVLT News

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Updated: 2 hours ago
The recall covers certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2017 model years.