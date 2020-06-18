Advertisement

EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies’ brains

FILE - In this March 28, 2005 file photo a sign posted outside a water well indicates perchlorate contamination at the site in Rialto, Calif. The Environmental Protection Agency has ended an Obama-era drive to regulate a widespread contaminant in drinking water linked to brain damage in infants. (Source: AP Photo/Ric Francis, File)
FILE - In this March 28, 2005 file photo a sign posted outside a water well indicates perchlorate contamination at the site in Rialto, Calif. The Environmental Protection Agency has ended an Obama-era drive to regulate a widespread contaminant in drinking water linked to brain damage in infants. (Source: AP Photo/Ric Francis, File)(AP)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday ended an Obama-era drive to regulate a widespread contaminant in drinking water linked to brain damage in infants. The agency rejected warnings that the move will mean lower IQs for an unknown number of American newborns.

Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s announcement was the latest in a series of Trump administration rollbacks or eliminations of existing or pending public health and environmental protections, targeting Obama administration initiatives in particular. The Trump administration says the regulations are burdensome to business and are unnecessary.

In a statement, Wheeler said the decision to drop the introduction of federal limits for perchlorate, a component of rocket fuel, ammunition and explosives, “fulfills President Trump’s promise to pare back burdensome ‘one-size-fits-all’ overregulation for the American people.”

Perchlorate from runoff contaminates the drinking water of as many as 16 million Americans, the Obama administration said in 2011 when it announced the EPA would act to set maximum limits for perchlorate for the first time.

Perchlorate can damage the development of fetuses and children and cause measurable drops in IQ in newborns, the American Academy of Pediatrics said last August in urging the “strongest possible” federal limits. Studies cited by the doctors’ group included one showing that 9 out of 13 breastfeeding infants were ingesting significant levels of the chemical.

Erik Olson of the Natural Resources Defense Council advocacy group said the EPA’s decision Thursday was “illegal, unscientific, and unconscionable.”

The EPA was ordered by a court in 2018 to come up with a regulation by this month. The agency said last year it was looking at four options, including a limit for perchlorate in drinking water far higher than those that California, Massachusetts and other states are currently adopting. The EPA said another option was dropping the proposal to regulate perchlorate entirely, based on the contention that “perchlorate does not occur in public water systems with a frequency, and at a level of public health concern.”

Wheeler made that position final on Thursday. He said that partly because of the steps that some states and public drinking water systems have taken to reduce perchlorate contamination, federal regulation was not warranted.

The EPA required some nationwide testing for perchlorate in drinking water only from 2001 to 2005, making it impossible to determine how severe a problem remains nationally, Olson said.

The Trump EPA looked at some of the limited local testing done for perchlorate, including 15 water systems in a total of 12 states, and said the monitoring found lower levels of the rocket fuel chemical in some of them.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Record number of stores expected to permanently close this year

Updated: moments ago
With an increase in online shopping, the coronavirus pandemic and an economic recession, up to 25,000 retail stores across the United States are expected to permanently shut their doors this year.

WVLT News

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: moments ago
An off-duty police officer was caught in the act of erasing Black Lives Matter messages written in chalk by children.

WVLT News

Knoxville father and son participating in virtual bike ride for Father’s Day weekend

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The two were planning to do what they love for Father’s Day weekend. They signed up for a three day, 180-mile bike race called Trek Across Maine.

WVLT News

‘BLM but so does yours’: Women pay for deputy’s meal

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Deputy Jody McDowell said he was eating at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Nashville when his server told him his meal had been paid for.

WVLT News

Anderson County to host Fourth of July fireworks

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The fireworks show will be put on by LaFollette-based Pyro Shows, Inc.

Latest News

WVLT News

COVID-19 cases near 33,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

WVLT News

8 arrested in Jefferson County meth bust

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Eight people are behind bars after an undercover investigation uncovered drug deals happening in Jefferson County parking lots, according to the sheriff’s office.

WVLT News

Defense secretary announces effort to increase diversity in military

Updated: 51 minutes ago
He said the goal of the review is to increase racial diversity and ensure “equal opportunity across all ranks” of the military.

WVLT News

Police officers rescue hawk stuck under car’s bumper

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Nobody wants to get the bird while they’re driving, especially when it’s one with feathers and a sharp beak.

WVLT News

New water slides, kids splash pads open at Pigeon Forge community center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
A multi-million dollar investment in Pigeon Forge is complete with new ways to cool down this summer.

Forecast

Two waves of storms ahead of weekend warmth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
It's a little warmer, but the heat really moves in this weekend after scattered storms develop and move through at times the rest of this week.