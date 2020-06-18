Excessive drug testing suit dropped against Sen. Dickerson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A state and federal lawsuit was dismissed against a Tennessee senator, whose medical company was accused of excessively billing health programs.

A lawsuit seeking to recover $50 million in civil damages against State Sen. Steve Dickerson, a Nashville Republican, and co-defendant Dr. Gilberto Carrero was permanently dismissed Tuesday, The Tennessean reported.

Dickerson was an anesthesiologist and one of the founders of Comprehensive Pain Specialists, known as CPS, and Carrero was one of the company’s owners.

