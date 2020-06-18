FTC launches lawsuit against businessman for allegedly sending ads that looked like stimulus check information

(WVLT/WAFB) - The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against a Louisiana-based company and its founder for allegedly sending people ads in the mail that appeared to be COVID-19 stimulus check information.

WAFB reported the envelopes were bright orange saying “time-sensitive fast-tracked mail: open immediately,” and “important COVID-19 economic stimulus document enclosed” printed across front.

The FTC said they investigated Traffic Jam Events, LLC. and its owner, David J. Jeansonne II. The business runs tent sales and other promotions on behalf of auto dealers.

According to the FTC, the mailers sent out by the company had directions to “relief headquarters” where you could “claim these stimulus incentives,” but it was actually a lot hosting a car tent sale. The mailers also included a likeness of the Great Seal of the United States as well as a fake check labeled “Stimulus Relief Program.”

WAFB reported the cases is pending in federal court in Louisiana.

