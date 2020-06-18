Governor Lee to sign Juneteenth proclamation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Lee made an announcement about Juneteenth, just one day before the holiday.

Calling it a day that “represents the promise of a free and just society,” Lee told media Thursday that he would be signing a Juneteenth proclamation.

Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free. The Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863 but it was not enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

The day is recognized in 47 states and the District of Columbia, according to the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation. Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota are the only states without an official recognition. It is not yet a federal holiday. It took roughly 18 years after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. before his birthday was observed as a federal holiday.

