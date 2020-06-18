Advertisement

Group beats up man outside convenience store

By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 18, 2020
KLEIN, TX. (WVLT / CNN) - Police in Texas are searching for a group of people caught on video assaulting a man outside a convenience store.

It happened on Sunday around 7 p.m. at the Food Mart store in Klein, about 35 minutes outside of Houston.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, told police he went inside the store to buy snacks when a group of men tried to cut in line.

"I looked over and said, 'There's a line for a reason,'" he said.

After exchanging words, he said the group mocked his hair and clothes.

He then paid for his items and left, but the group met him in the parking lot and took turns kicking and punching him. The assault was caught on surveillance video.

The man was holding shopping bags and said the group just took it.

"I don't know what else I could do," he said. "The fifth one at the end came out of the store after purchasing goods, and came up to me and kicked me in the face.'"

He suffered a swollen lip, bruising and a cut near his eye but refused to seek medical treatment.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.

"I really hope they're caught before someone else gets hurt," the victim's girlfriend said. "I hope that the people take this and don't say, 'It's white against black.' I don't want this to be the statement. I want it to be, here's a man who was checking out and stood up for himself and he was targeted for that.'"

Anyone with information on this case can call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100.

