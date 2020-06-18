Harry Connick Jr. special on CBS features Knoxville essential workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A two-hour special honoring essential workers is airing on CBS this weekend. Harry Connick, Jr., the host, and his daughter Georgia took a road trip to say thank you to workers across the country.

Their travels took them through Knoxville where they interviewed two Kroger employees.

“We met two incredible women,” Said Connick about their stop in Knoxville, “One of whom ...man...she was so cool. Just being around her for a little you just felt better. She sang, she started singing. We were, you know, feeling it out there in the parking lot socially distant. It was so hard not to just go give her a big hug. So, it was great. We love Knoxville, we love the people there and we were thrilled, you know, that was one of our stops.”

The show includes appearances by Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and Renée Zellweger, who deliver surprise messages. Additionally, the special will feature performances by Jon Batiste, Harry Connick, Jr., Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin Dopsie, Irma Thomas and Trombone Shorty.

The two-hour special event culminates in Connick’s hometown of New Orleans, with moving musical performances by Connick, Trombone Shorty and Irma Thomas at iconic locations throughout the city.

The special will invite donors to contribute to charities that support underserved children, such as No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as to the MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable organization of the Recording Academy.

United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes airs Sunday, June 21 (8:00 ET) on WVLT.

