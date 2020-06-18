Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Former Minnesota coach Don Lucia has been named commissioner of the newly formed Central Collegiate Hockey Association. The league is set to start in the 2021-22 season. Lucia won two national championships in 19 seasons running the Gophers. He retired from the bench in 2018. Seven of the 10 current programs in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association are leaving next year to create the new CCHA: Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State and Northern Michigan.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers star forward Kevin Love will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his efforts in raising awareness about mental health. Love, whose openness about his life-long battles with anxiety triggered nationwide discussion and helped spur the NBA to do more to help players deal with emotional issues, will receive the award at Sunday’s ESPYs in Los Angeles. Named in honor of the tennis champion, the Arthur Ashe Award honors “those who find ways through sports to make a difference far beyond the field of play and impact the world in indelible ways.”

UNDATED (AP) — World TeamTennis is changing two key policies related to players who test positive for COVID-19. That includes giving full salaries to those who get sick during the three-week season instead of the original plan to only offer a prorated portion. WTT CEO Carlos Silva tells the AP he also plans to tell players he is adjusting a rule that would have pulled someone out of the league with no pay for testing positive upon arrival at the resort in West Virginia that will host all of the matches starting July 12. Instead, players will need to be tested and declared virus-free before they travel.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette says the NCAA has granted guard D.J. Carton a waiver that will enable the Ohio State transfer to play for his new team in the upcoming season. Carton otherwise wouldn’t have made his Marquette debut until the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-2 guard has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Carton played 20 games and averaged 10.4 points for Ohio State as a freshman. He left Ohio State's team on Jan. 30 and later entered the transfer portal.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says it’s “highly unlikely” that crowds of 20,000 or so would be allowed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame game and induction ceremony in August. The hall is still evaluating its options and said no decisions have been made about the Aug. 6 game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium between Dallas and Pittsburgh, nor for the enshrinements two nights later. The hall reopened to a limited number of fans last week.

UNDATED (AP) — Any World TeamTennis player or coach who tests positive for COVID-19 when arriving for the three-week 2020 season will be dropped from the league without pay. The health plan released by the WTT for its matches starting July 12 at The Greenbrier in West Virginia also calls for two daily temperature checks for spectators, no ball kids, a chair umpire aided by electronic line calling instead of line judges, and no high-fives or handshakes between opponents. WTT's nine team rosters include Grand Slam champions Kim Clijsters, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin and the Bryan brothers.