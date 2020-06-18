Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — For his presidential campaign in 1880, James Garfield let the people come to him. From the front porch of his Ohio home, he hosted thousands who assembled on his shady lawn to hear him talk about his plans. His at-home experiment was part of a winning strategy that was copied by later White House candidates and left a lasting imprint on presidential politics. It might offer some lessons in the age of the coronavirus as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden wrestle with how to campaign during a pandemic. Trump faces concern from health experts about his decision to resume large rallies. Biden is campaigning mostly virtually.

UNDATED (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler is urging city workers who will have a paid holiday on Friday to honor Juneteenth to do something meaningful with the day and “dig deep in the discomfort” of racism. The Portland City Commission made June 19 a paid city holiday earlier this week to honor Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. The holiday commemorates the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Texas were told by Union soldiers that they were free. Wheeler urges white city workers to mark Juneteenth “in a way that is challenging for you.”

UNDATED (AP) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says a statue of Christopher Columbus will be removed from the Ohio city named after him. The statue located by City Hall will be removed immediately and placed in storage as monuments to Confederates and other historical figures who repressed or oppressed other people are being dismantled across the country. There has long been debate across the nation over the explorer’s legacy, with some calling him a symbol of the conquest and subjugation of indigenous people. The removal of such monuments follows weeks of global protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New data shows that coronavirus deaths in nursing homes continue to make up the vast majority of pandemic fatalities in Ohio. Wednesday marks at least the fifth week in a row that seven of every 10 COVID-19 deaths have involved long-term care residents, according to state records. Health Department statistics say 1,860 nursing home residents have died since the pandemic began out of a total of 2,611 confirmed or probable deaths. The governor has ordered teams of National Guard medical personnel into nursing homes to ramp up testing. Also this week, the state said the number of jobless claims fell again.