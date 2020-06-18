Advertisement

Is the ‘blue flu’ putting emergency services at-risk after charges filed in Rayshard Brooks case?

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Across the nation, police agencies are reportedly seeing a change in morale or what officers call “blue flu.”

Some fear it could mean 911 response is at-risk. CSRA law enforcement says the current social climate will likely impact the future deputy force.

“While so much of our attention is on the few who have violated their oath, we have failed to express deepest appreciation for the many more who uphold it everyday,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.

Georgia Backs the Blue!

Posted by Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday, 18 June 2020

The criminal cases, the protest calls, the social climate -- it’s not only policy reform shifting, but police resolve too.

“I think it’s going to be harder and hard as we go down the road to find law enforcement officers,” Nate Mercer of the Police Benevolent Association said.

Mercer sees new de-escalation and bias training plus new legislation as inevitable, calling the protest demands reasonable.

“There is always room for change and in our business, that is what we have to do,” Mercer said.

“A lot of us see more traditional training going forward like going off to school and getting a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement before you ever enter into the Academy.”

Even accepting that, PBA says time will reveal the deeper ripple effects on morale. Our local sheriff agencies do not disagree.

Columbia County, with eight deputy openings, tell us recruiting faces more of a challenge now. Richmond County has several officer listings but did not give us the exact total. They explained shortages may come but it’s too soon to tell the impacts.

In Burke County, all of its 135 positions are filled but the spokesperson said “right now, most of its deputy force would not even recommend going into the profession to their own children.”

“I think one of the things that’s lost in this, we are people too,” Mercer said.

The fight against police brutality and systemic racism, protestors say it is armed with hope and many officers, they want their badge to be a symbol of it too.

“I think we need to go back to a simple saying—‘treat everybody exactly the same,‘” Mercer said. “As long as you do that every day, you won’t have any issues.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Ex-assistant DA, her ex-boyfriend charged with extortion

Updated: moments ago
Officials said a former Tennessee assistant district attorney was accused of dismissing charges in exchange for money.

WVLT News

Kentucky man sentenced for illicit sexual conduct in Cambodia

Updated: moments ago
Officials say a Kentucky man was sentenced to prison for engaging in illicit sexual conduct while traveling and living in Cambodia.

WVLT News

Thousands of fake designer face masks seized in New Orleans

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Thousands of counterfeit luxury brand masks were seized in New Orleans and Shreveport, border agents said.

WVLT News

911 dispatcher killed outside of Georgia bar

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A 24-year-old man was arrested after a 911 dispatcher was shot and killed outside of a bar and grill in Macon, Georgia.

WVLT News

Tennesseans speak out after witnessing death of Rayshard Brooks

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The death of a black man at the hands of police has sparked more civil unrest in Atlanta, just weeks after the death of George Floyd.

Latest News

WVLT News

Tennesseans speak out after witnessing death of Rayshard Brooks

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The death of a black man at the hands of police has sparked more civil unrest in Atlanta, just weeks after the death of George Floyd.

WVLT News

North Carolina man accused of firing AR-15 at homeless camp

Updated: 13 minutes ago
North Carolina police say a man fired an AR-15 during a confrontation at a homeless camp in Wilmington Wednesday evening.

WVLT News

Governor Lee to sign Juneteenth proclamation

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Governor Lee announced Thursday he would sign a Juneteenth proclamation.

WVLT News

University of Florida ends ‘gator bait’ chant citing history of racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
In a letter from President Kent Fuchs, the University of Florida on Thursday announced steps it plans to take to stand against racism, including discontinuing the “gator bait” chant.

WVLT News

FTC launches lawsuit against businessman for allegedly sending ads that looked like stimulus check information

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against a Louisiana-based company and its founder for allegedly sending people ads in the mail that appeared to be COVID-19 stimulus check information.

WVLT News

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 2 hours ago
Facebook has removed campaign ads by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.