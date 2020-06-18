Advertisement

Justices reject end to protections for young immigrants

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants.
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, early Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, early Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (WDTV)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump’s campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

The justices rejected administration arguments that the 8-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that the administration did not pursue the end of the program properly.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,” Roberts wrote. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.”

The Department of Homeland Security can try again, he wrote.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Nearly 20,000 new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 41 minutes ago
New claims were down in the state as well.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 1 hour ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

WVLT News

NCAA approves preseason plan for college football

Updated: 2 hours ago
Division-1 Council sets guidelines for on and off the field work prior to the upcoming 2020 college football season.

WVLT News

Harry Connick Jr. special on CBS features Knoxville essential workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
A special on CBS/WVLT features Knoxville essential workers

Latest News

WVLT News

Group beats up man outside convenience store

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.

News

Group beats up man outside convenience store

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police in Texas are searching for a group of people caught on video beating up a man outside a convenience store.

WVLT News

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
Smith died Wednesday at her Manhattan home, her daughter Kym told the Times.

WVLT News

Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

Updated: 2 hours ago
The overall economy appears to have begun a slow recovery.

WVLT News

A look at dueling policing proposals considered by Congress

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here’s a side-by-side look at some proposals:

National

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times.