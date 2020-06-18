KCSO welcomes new three new K-9s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s office welcomed three new members to its team on Wednesday.

Dolly, Knox and Trip are KCSO’s newest K-9 team members. Last week, Deputy Bowers retired K-9 Zoli.

Deputy Halsey is partnered with Knox, Deputy Bothof with Dolly and Deputy Bowers is paired with Trip.

“A special thank you to the K-9 Captain, Mike Ledbetter, Trainers Sgt. Chris Wallace and Sgt. James Troutt, as well as these Deputies for the long hard hours, put in to ensure that each new K-9 team was prepared to serve Knox County,” Sheriff Tom Spangler said.

The K-9s recently finished a 10-week course that consisted of Case Law, Narcotics Detection, Explosive Detection, Obedience, Tracking, Evidence Search, and Criminal Apprehension.

To see more of the dogs’ training click here.

