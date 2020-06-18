Advertisement

Knoxville father and son participating in virtual bike ride for Father’s Day weekend

The two were planning to do what they love for Father’s Day weekend. They signed up for a three day, 180-mile bike race called Trek Across Maine.
Knoxville father and son virtual bike ride
Knoxville father and son virtual bike ride(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coronavirus canceled an important biking competition for a Knoxville father and his son, but they’re finding other ways to stay connected and cross the finish line.

Chris Mainini and his son Kevin are separated by more than 1000 miles. Chris lives in Knoxville and his son lives in Albequerque. When they see each other, they like to bike.

”You just ride and you talk and take time seeing everything as you go. It’s a good time,” said Kevin.

The two were planning to do what they love for Father’s Day weekend. They signed up for a three day, 180-mile bike race called Trek Across Maine.

“We decided maybe will do a little one, this time in Maine, and actually enjoy the scenery, the food, and we can have a hotel room at the end of the day,” said Kevin.

After months of training, they learned the in-person ride was moved to a virtual one.

“I’m a little disappointed that they canceled. I wish we could have done it. I wanted to see more of Maine, I wanted to eat some lobster, and I wanted to share time with my son,” said Chris.

They’re still hoping they can raise money to support the American Lung Association and COVID-19 research.

“My grandfather had lung cancer and luckily he was one of the few people that beat lung cancer. So, for us, if we’re gonna put money into anything you might as well put it into something that is actually working, if people are succeeding in surviving through that disease,” said Kevin.

The ride might be distanced, but they hope they’ll be able to do it next year together.

