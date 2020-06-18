Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

200 workers test positive at Dole plant in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor says at least 200 employees in a vegetables plant in western Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus. Mike DeWine announced that total Wednesday during a briefing in Columbus. The Clark County Combined Health District recently tested 829 employees from the Dole Fresh Vegetables plant in Springfield. The Springfield News-Sun newspaper reported earlier that the testing was done in an effort to slow workplace spread after confirmation of the first employee with the virus in late April. A Dole corporate spokesman says the plant will continue operating with additional safety measures, such as temperature checks before entering the plant.

Ohio governor proposes outside probes of police shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing that all officer-involved shootings be investigated and prosecuted by independent agencies. The proposal announced Wednesday would also apply to deaths of individuals in law enforcement custody. The concept is one of several the Republican governor is asking the Legislature to take up immediately. As part of the proposal, DeWine announced the state highway patrol will no longer investigate its own shootings. DeWine is also proposing a law enforcement oversight and accountability board similar to professional licensing boards for doctors and lawyers. DeWine also wants the use of police choke holds banned in nearly all circumstances.

Ohio e-signature ballot case appealed to U.S. Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ballot campaigns in Ohio have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on their legal right to relaxed signature-gathering rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday's move came after the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals declined Tuesday to reconsider its decision to block the campaigns from proceeding under less restrictive signature-gathering rules granted by a lower court. Those rules would have allowed campaigns promoting minimum wage, voting rights and marijuana issues to collect signatures electronically over an extra month. The state argues “wet ink” signature requirements laid out in Ohio’s Constitution cannot be changed without a vote of the people.

Ohio may force GM to repay $60M after it shut down plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials are weighing whether to force General Motors to repay $60 million in public incentives after it shut down an assembly plant near Youngstown. The issue is centered around an economic development agreement that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027. But GM closed the plant last year. GM later decided to build a new electric battery cell factory in the same area, but it will have far fewer jobs. The automaker says it hopes the state will take into its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio.

Ohio lawmakers call on lottery to supplement school funding

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio state lawmaker is calling on the state lottery to get creative to help schools after Gov. Mike DeWine cut $355 million from the state education budget to balance the books. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Sen. Bill Coley, R-Liberty Township, wrote a letter to Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald requesting that the lottery offer recommendations to maximize profits. Coley has expressed interest in the lottery running the state’s sports betting operation and has called on them to be more vocal about the available options. The two chambers are debating who if the Ohio Casino Control Commission or the Ohio Lottery will run the new industry.

Ohio court strikes down order restricting future commentary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down a judge's order forbidding a man from making Internet postings in the future about two family members. At issue before the court were social media and other comments by a western Ohio man accusing his sister of contributing to her husband's death and accusing his mother of contributing to his father's separate death. A judge ordered the man not to have any contact with his sister and mother and also forbade him from posting future allegations about the women. The Supreme Court's unanimous ruling Tuesday said the ban on future postings was unconstitutional.

Ohio announces 5th coronavirus death of prisons worker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the death of another prison guard due to the coronavirus. The governor said corrections officer Terry Loomis, who died Tuesday, was an 18-year veteran. Mullins worked at Lake Erie Correctional Institute, a private prison in northeastern Ohio. Two other guards and two prison nurses have also died during the pandemic. The governor also says Ohio has asked to borrow $3.1 billion from the U.S. Department of Labor to pay unemployment insurance claims. States must borrow money from the government when they run out of state funds. Ohio last borrowed after the 2008 recession.

Columbus bans police use of tear gas, limits pepper spray

The city of Columbus has prohibited police use of tear gas and limited use of pepper spray to clear streets and disperse peaceful demonstrators following weeks of global protests over the death of George Floyd. Mayor Andrew Ginther's introduction of the new policy comes as police departments across the country grapple with criticism of tactics used against people protesting the death of George Floyd. Additionally, Columbus State Community College announced it will be dismantling the statue of Christopher Columbus that has been displayed on its downtown campus since 1988 in an effort to be “mindful of societal change.”

Federal funds obtained to send absentee ballot form requests

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says federal funding has been secured to cover mailing absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in Ohio. Spending was approved Monday by the state Controlling Board and will cover mailings to all 7.8 million Ohioans registered. Requesting a ballot is the first step to voting by mail in the November election. Absentee ballot requests have been sent out in every Ohio general election since 2012. The difference this year is federal COVID-19 aid funds will cover the costs. LaRose was prohibited by lawmakers from mailing out the applications during Ohio's primary.

Judge declares mistrial for man accused of 9 arson deaths

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has declared a mistrial for a man accused of killing nine people in two separate arson fires. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Summit County Judge Christine Croce declared the mistrial Monday after questioning jurors. Sixty-one-year-old Stanley Ford could receive the death penalty if convicted of killing two people at a home in 2016 and seven people, including five children, at a home in 2017. Both fires occurred in Ford's Akron neighborhood. Ford's attorneys had asked for a delay or a mistrial for a trial that initially began in March and was then halted by the coronavirus pandemic.