Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

The Latest: Oklahoma State removing name of racist ex-gov

Oklahoma State University’s governing board plans to vote to remove the name Murray from a building at the school’s Stillwater campus. The move ends the school’s affiliation with a governor who advocated for segregation and pushed to advance Jim Crow laws. University President Burns Hargis sent a letter to the board of regents on Wednesday recommending that the school rename the building that pays homage to Oklahoma’s ninth governor, William H. “Alfalfa Bill” Murray. The vote will likely be a formality. The regents chairman, Tucker Link, joined Hargis in condemning the “Murray Hall” name. Link said Murray’s racist ideology was a reflection of the time period.

Columbus statue to be removed from namesake Ohio city

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says a statue of Christopher Columbus will be removed from the Ohio city named after him. The statue located by City Hall will be removed immediately and placed in storage as monuments to Confederates and other historical figures who repressed or oppressed other people are being dismantled across the country. There has long been debate across the nation over the explorer’s legacy, with some calling him a symbol of the conquest and subjugation of indigenous people. The removal of such monuments follows weeks of global protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

Nursing home residents still majority of coronavirus deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New data shows that coronavirus deaths in nursing homes continue to make up the vast majority of pandemic fatalities in Ohio. Wednesday marks at least the fifth week in a row that seven of every 10 COVID-19 deaths have involved long-term care residents, according to state records. Health Department statistics say 1,860 nursing home residents have died since the pandemic began out of a total of 2,611 confirmed or probable deaths. The governor has ordered teams of National Guard medical personnel into nursing homes to ramp up testing. Also this week, the state said the number of jobless claims fell again.

Ohio voting ballot campaign suspended after signature fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Backers of a ballot proposal that aimed to modernize Ohio’s election laws to make voting easier have suspended their campaign. Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections cited its inability to collect signatures during the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement Thursday came a day after the group's protracted legal fight to make November’s ballot made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The state has until Monday to respond to an appeal joined by ballot campaigns to raise the minimum wage and decriminalize marijuana. Campaign manager Toni Webb said there isn’t enough time left now to meet the state signature deadline.

200 workers test positive at Dole plant in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor says at least 200 employees in a vegetables plant in western Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus. Mike DeWine announced that total Wednesday during a briefing in Columbus. The Clark County Combined Health District recently tested 829 employees from the Dole Fresh Vegetables plant in Springfield. The Springfield News-Sun newspaper reported earlier that the testing was done in an effort to slow workplace spread after confirmation of the first employee with the virus in late April. A Dole corporate spokesman says the plant will continue operating with additional safety measures, such as temperature checks before entering the plant.

Ohio governor proposes outside probes of police shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing that all officer-involved shootings be investigated and prosecuted by independent agencies. The proposal announced Wednesday would also apply to deaths of individuals in law enforcement custody. The concept is one of several the Republican governor is asking the Legislature to take up immediately. As part of the proposal, DeWine announced the state highway patrol will no longer investigate its own shootings. DeWine is also proposing a law enforcement oversight and accountability board similar to professional licensing boards for doctors and lawyers. DeWine also wants the use of police choke holds banned in nearly all circumstances.

Ohio e-signature ballot case appealed to U.S. Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ballot campaigns in Ohio have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on their legal right to relaxed signature-gathering rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday's move came after the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals declined Tuesday to reconsider its decision to block the campaigns from proceeding under less restrictive signature-gathering rules granted by a lower court. Those rules would have allowed campaigns promoting minimum wage, voting rights and marijuana issues to collect signatures electronically over an extra month. The state argues “wet ink” signature requirements laid out in Ohio’s Constitution cannot be changed without a vote of the people.

Ohio may force GM to repay $60M after it shut down plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials are weighing whether to force General Motors to repay $60 million in public incentives after it shut down an assembly plant near Youngstown. The issue is centered around an economic development agreement that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027. But GM closed the plant last year. GM later decided to build a new electric battery cell factory in the same area, but it will have far fewer jobs. The automaker says it hopes the state will take into its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio.

Ohio lawmakers call on lottery to supplement school funding

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio state lawmaker is calling on the state lottery to get creative to help schools after Gov. Mike DeWine cut $355 million from the state education budget to balance the books. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Sen. Bill Coley, R-Liberty Township, wrote a letter to Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald requesting that the lottery offer recommendations to maximize profits. Coley has expressed interest in the lottery running the state’s sports betting operation and has called on them to be more vocal about the available options. The two chambers are debating who if the Ohio Casino Control Commission or the Ohio Lottery will run the new industry.

Ohio court strikes down order restricting future commentary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down a judge's order forbidding a man from making Internet postings in the future about two family members. At issue before the court were social media and other comments by a western Ohio man accusing his sister of contributing to her husband's death and accusing his mother of contributing to his father's separate death. A judge ordered the man not to have any contact with his sister and mother and also forbade him from posting future allegations about the women. The Supreme Court's unanimous ruling Tuesday said the ban on future postings was unconstitutional.