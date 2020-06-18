Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-CAMPAIGNING-AT-HOME-

A model for 2020? Candidates once let voters come to them

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — For his presidential campaign in 1880, James Garfield let the people come to him. From the front porch of his Ohio home, he hosted thousands who assembled on his shady lawn to hear him talk about his plans. His at-home experiment was part of a winning strategy that was copied by later White House candidates and left a lasting imprint on presidential politics. It might offer some lessons in the age of the coronavirus as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden wrestle with how to campaign during a pandemic. Trump faces concern from health experts about his decision to resume large rallies. Biden is campaigning mostly virtually.

AMERICA PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: California police chiefs endorse reform plan

California’s police chiefs have endorsed a plan to more aggressively weed out bad cops who break the law or have a history of complaints. The California Police Chiefs Association also called for periodic checks to make sure officers are mentally stable, part of a package of reforms they offered after weeks of protests over the slayings of black people by police. The chiefs said officers could lose their training certifications, after due process hearings, if they are convicted of any felonies or certain misdemeanors or have “a history of egregious misconduct” with repeated and sustained complaints or policy violations.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO-COLUMBUS STATUE

Columbus statue to be removed from namesake Ohio city

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says a statue of Christopher Columbus will be removed from the Ohio city named after him. The statue located by City Hall will be removed immediately and placed in storage as monuments to Confederates and other historical figures who repressed or oppressed other people are being dismantled across the country. There has long been debate across the nation over the explorer’s legacy, with some calling him a symbol of the conquest and subjugation of indigenous people. The removal of such monuments follows weeks of global protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Governor: 'Worrisome' 5-county coronavirus case increase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced a “worrisome” rise of coronavirus cases in southwestern Ohio, including in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas. The governor said the increases come from spikes in nursing homes, distribution centers and churches, among other places. DeWine said he's in contact with local doctors and mayors and the Ohio National Guard will begin widespread testing in the area. The counties in question are Clark, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery, and Warren. The governor says the uptick is a reminder that the coronavirus is still very much in Ohio and people still need to take precautions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PETITION SIGNATURES-OHIO

Ohio voting ballot campaign suspended after signature fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Backers of a ballot proposal that aimed to modernize Ohio’s election laws to make voting easier have suspended their campaign. Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections cited its inability to collect signatures during the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement Thursday came a day after the group's protracted legal fight to make November’s ballot made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The state has until Monday to respond to an appeal joined by ballot campaigns to raise the minimum wage and decriminalize marijuana. Campaign manager Toni Webb said there isn’t enough time left now to meet the state signature deadline.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

200 workers test positive at Dole plant in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor says at least 200 employees in a vegetables plant in western Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus. Mike DeWine announced that total Wednesday during a briefing in Columbus. The Clark County Combined Health District recently tested 829 employees from the Dole Fresh Vegetables plant in Springfield. The Springfield News-Sun newspaper reported earlier that the testing was done in an effort to slow workplace spread after confirmation of the first employee with the virus in late April. A Dole corporate spokesman says the plant will continue operating with additional safety measures, such as temperature checks before entering the plant.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO

Ohio governor proposes outside probes of police shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing that all officer-involved shootings be investigated and prosecuted by independent agencies. The proposal announced Wednesday would also apply to deaths of individuals in law enforcement custody. The concept is one of several the Republican governor is asking the Legislature to take up immediately. As part of the proposal, DeWine announced the state highway patrol will no longer investigate its own shootings. DeWine is also proposing a law enforcement oversight and accountability board similar to professional licensing boards for doctors and lawyers. DeWine also wants the use of police choke holds banned in nearly all circumstances.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PETITION SIGNATURES-OHIO

Ohio e-signature ballot case appealed to U.S. Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ballot campaigns in Ohio have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on their legal right to relaxed signature-gathering rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday's move came after the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals declined Tuesday to reconsider its decision to block the campaigns from proceeding under less restrictive signature-gathering rules granted by a lower court. Those rules would have allowed campaigns promoting minimum wage, voting rights and marijuana issues to collect signatures electronically over an extra month. The state argues “wet ink” signature requirements laid out in Ohio’s Constitution cannot be changed without a vote of the people.

GENERAL MOTORS-LORDSTOWN

Ohio may force GM to repay $60M after it shut down plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials are weighing whether to force General Motors to repay $60 million in public incentives after it shut down an assembly plant near Youngstown. The issue is centered around an economic development agreement that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027. But GM closed the plant last year. GM later decided to build a new electric battery cell factory in the same area, but it will have far fewer jobs. The automaker says it hopes the state will take into its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio.

SCHOOL BUDGET-LOTTERY

Ohio lawmakers call on lottery to supplement school funding

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio state lawmaker is calling on the state lottery to get creative to help schools after Gov. Mike DeWine cut $355 million from the state education budget to balance the books. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Sen. Bill Coley, R-Liberty Township, wrote a letter to Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald requesting that the lottery offer recommendations to maximize profits. Coley has expressed interest in the lottery running the state’s sports betting operation and has called on them to be more vocal about the available options. The two chambers are debating who if the Ohio Casino Control Commission or the Ohio Lottery will run the new industry.