Live drive-through theater experience promotes arts in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A youthful group sings their show tune from the “Lion King” under a canopy in the middle of Litz Farms in Morristown.

Several canopies are spaced apart from one another along a long, gravel road that eventually loops. Encore Theatrical Company organizer Kathy Jones-Terry explained how the idea came about, “So, we were brainstorming ideas and thought about, you know, you used to go to a drive-thru nativity pageant at churches. And we thought we could do something like that, and we’ve got a long enough driveway and a circle drive and a private street, basically.”

Jones-Terry and her husband, John Litz are donating the site for this new venue the arts group is calling Encore Drive-In Theatre.

Performances are:

Friday, June 19 at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 at 4:00 p.m.

The location is 1649 Mayes Road in Morristown.

You can get tickets for a carload experience here.

Litz admitted he can hardly carry a tune, but he likes to support his wife’s love of the arts. He said he “was not really a performing parts person until Kathy and I started dating.”

Several people volunteer to support Encore Theatrical in various ways. One parent volunteer is Brandon Meek, who is grateful his son, Emerson, gets another opportunity to perform. “He loves, it, he loves every minute of it, this is his sport.” Emerson is singing selections from his lead role in the December performance of Oliver.

The planned drive-thru experience includes music from Sister Act and Disney favorites. “It’s quarantine time, so we’re trying to roll with the flow and do something creative to keep the theater arts alive,” said Jones-Terry.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.