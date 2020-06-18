Advertisement

Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

The overall economy appears to have begun a slow recovery.
Charles McNulty wears a face covering while waiting in his car to purchase a movie ticket at Mission Tiki drive-in movie theater in Montclair, Calif., Thursday, May 28, 2020. California has relaxed its coronavirus restrictions to help the battered economy.
Charles McNulty wears a face covering while waiting in his car to purchase a movie ticket at Mission Tiki drive-in movie theater in Montclair, Calif., Thursday, May 28, 2020. California has relaxed its coronavirus restrictions to help the battered economy.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government will issue its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but have slowed as businesses have increasingly reopened and rehired some of their laid-off workers.

The pace of job cuts has steadily declined in the three months since the coronavirus struck hard, forcing business closures and sending the economy into recession. The dwindling rate of jobless claims suggests that the devastation inflicted on the job market and the economy has bottomed out. Still, even by historical standards the number of weekly applications remains high.

The overall economy appears to have begun a slow recovery. Employers added 2.5 million jobs last month, and the unemployment rate declined from 14.7% to a still-high 13.3%. In addition, shoppers increased their retail purchases in May, retracing some of the record-setting plunges of the previous two months.

Many economists caution, though, that the economy will likely struggle to sustain its recent gains.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

NCAA approved preseason plan for college football

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Division-1 Council sets guidelines for on and off the field work prior to the upcoming 2020 college football season.

WVLT News

Harry Connick Jr. special on CBS features Knoxville essential workers

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
A special on CBS/WVLT features Knoxville essential workers

WVLT News

Group beats up man outside convenience store

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By David Sikes
As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.

News

Group beats up man outside convenience store

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police in Texas are searching for a group of people caught on video beating up a man outside a convenience store.

WVLT News

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
Smith died Wednesday at her Manhattan home, her daughter Kym told the Times.

Latest News

WVLT News

A look at dueling policing proposals considered by Congress

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here’s a side-by-side look at some proposals:

National

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times.

WVLT News

‘Nooses’ in Oakland park were exercise aids, man says

Updated: 1 hours ago
They have been removed by city officials.

National

Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The U.S. government will issue its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but have slowed as businesses have increasingly reopened and rehired some of their laid-off workers.

WVLT News

Lexington meeting hijacked by people saying racial slurs

Updated: 1 hours ago
A virtual city council meeting in Kentucky was interrupted Wednesday night.