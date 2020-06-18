Mayor: Officers involved in Breonna Taylor shooting can’t be suspended without pay yet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - People across the country continue to call for the three officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting death to be fire and charged.

Taylor was shot and killed when Louisville Metro Police narcotics officers served a no-knock warrant at her home in March.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher said if there was video or tangible evidence in the form of audio or pictures, the officers would have been immediately fired, WAVE reported.

The city attorney said there are conflicting accounts from the officers about what happened the night Taylor was killed. Officials said the details will only be clear when the investigation is finished and actions against those officers won’t be taken until each of the multiple investigations are complete.

LMPD said the case is moving faster than most cases usually do.

Lonita Baker, one of the attorneys representing Breonna Taylor’s family, says Hankison’s actions violated policy and should be enough to fire him.

Detective Brett Hankison allegedly left the scene after firing through a closed window with the shades drawn. His attorney said he went to the hospital to check on another officer who was shot upon entering Taylor’s apartment.

“He was gone for two hours which would have clearly obstructed and interfered with the investigation the PIU had to do,” Baker said.

According to an internal memo sent from a Louisville city attorney to the city’s head of Human Resources, a 2015 agreement between the city and the police union sets strict requirements for the chief to suspend an officer without pay before an investigation is finished.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.