Advertisement

Mayor: Officers involved in Breonna Taylor shooting can’t be suspended without pay yet

Taylor was shot and killed when Louisville Metro Police narcotics officers served a no-knock warrant at her home in March.
Breonna Taylor (MGN)
Breonna Taylor (MGN)(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - People across the country continue to call for the three officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting death to be fire and charged.

Taylor was shot and killed when Louisville Metro Police narcotics officers served a no-knock warrant at her home in March.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher said if there was video or tangible evidence in the form of audio or pictures, the officers would have been immediately fired, WAVE reported.

The city attorney said there are conflicting accounts from the officers about what happened the night Taylor was killed. Officials said the details will only be clear when the investigation is finished and actions against those officers won’t be taken until each of the multiple investigations are complete.

LMPD said the case is moving faster than most cases usually do.

Lonita Baker, one of the attorneys representing Breonna Taylor’s family, says Hankison’s actions violated policy and should be enough to fire him.

Detective Brett Hankison allegedly left the scene after firing through a closed window with the shades drawn. His attorney said he went to the hospital to check on another officer who was shot upon entering Taylor’s apartment.

“He was gone for two hours which would have clearly obstructed and interfered with the investigation the PIU had to do,” Baker said.

According to an internal memo sent from a Louisville city attorney to the city’s head of Human Resources, a 2015 agreement between the city and the police union sets strict requirements for the chief to suspend an officer without pay before an investigation is finished.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Two waves of storms ahead of weekend warmth

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
It's a little warmer, but the heat really moves in this weekend after scattered storms develop and move through at times the rest of this week.

WVLT News

UT Governor’s School for Sciences and Engineering goes virtual

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The 128 selected GSSE scholars will participate in a 6-week virtual program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s that time of year! Dust from the Sahara Desert is becoming highly concentrated in the atmosphere across North Africa and the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

WVLT News

Business owners can apply for pop-up COVID-19 testing for employees

Updated: 1 hour ago
State health officials said they are working to test two percent of the population each month.

Latest News

WVLT News

Tenn. firefighters assist in battling New Mexico, Arizona wildfires

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials said wildland fire potential is minimal in Tennessee during June.

Vols Sports

Vols hope to wear black jerseys against Kentucky to raise money for BLM

Updated: 1 hour ago
“This is the first time I can remember having these conversations about how to create change. I want to be an advocate of that,” Pruitt said.

WVLT News

EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies’ brains

Updated: 1 hour ago
The EPA on Thursday ended an Obama-era drive to regulate a widespread contaminant in drinking water.

WVLT News

Vols running back Tim Jordan no longer on the team following arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WVLT Staff
Jordan, a rising senior, started four games for the Vols this past season.

WVLT News

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Check your enthusiasm. Football may not happen this fall after all.

WVLT News

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Updated: 2 hours ago
The recall covers certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2017 model years.