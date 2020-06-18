Advertisement

NCAA approved preseason plan for college football

Council sets guidelines for on and off the field work
UT Football
UT Football
Published: Jun. 18, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NCAA Division-1 Council has approved a plan for preseason work for college football programs leading up to the start of the 2020 season.

Assuming a school’s first scheduled football contest is on Saturday, Sept. 5, which is the case for the University of Tennessee, schools may conduct up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (with not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23.

From July 24 through Aug. 6, schools may conduct up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows:

  • Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.
  • Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.
  • Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.

During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

The model does not make any adjustments to the legislated 29-day preseason practice period.

