NCAA approves plan for basketball players to access coaches

The summer access period for men’s and women’s players will begin July 20.
Source: WVLT News(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The NCAA Division I Council approved a plan to allow college basketball players to start working with their coaches for the first time since the pandemic wiped out March Madness.

The summer access period for men’s and women’s players will begin July 20.

The NCAA also announced the expected approval by the council of an extended preseason model for football teams. And the council introduced a legislative proposal to create a path for schools to transition straight from Division III to Division I, paving the way for St. Thomas (Minn.) to make that jump as soon as next year.

