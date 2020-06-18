New water slides, kids splash pads open at Pigeon Forge community center

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar investment in Pigeon Forge is complete with new ways to cool down this summer.

The Pigeon Forge Community Center is open and the pool area has brand new water slides and splash areas for the kids.

This was a year-long project that cost around $2 million. Planning a new place for the kids and the older kids at heart so that families could spend time together away from the tourist attractions.

“Those two slides are really fast, really fun, a lot of teenagers are going to like that a lot. And then for the younger kids our splash pad it’s going to be a really popular thing for them,” said Jacob Cade, with Pigeon Forge Community Center. “A lot of people don’t get to use a lot of the attractions around Pigeon Forge. We’ve built this for them so they can have something fun to do as a local here in Pigeon Forge.”

The update comes with a completely renovated pool. The community center is now open, but at reduced capacity for social distancing.

Non-city residents can be cooling off too, there are day passes or family passes available for the whole year.

