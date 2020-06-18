OH Lottery
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
14-26-27-29-30-38, Kicker: 3-1-8-0-3-8
(fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-eight; Kicker: three, one, eight, zero, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
8-2-9
(eight, two, nine)
2-6-7
(two, six, seven)
6-6-8-8
(six, six, eight, eight)
8-8-1-7
(eight, eight, one, seven)
1-5-0-0-6
(one, five, zero, zero, six)
5-3-9-8-1
(five, three, nine, eight, one)
07-10-63-64-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, ten, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
01-13-30-31-37
(one, thirteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000