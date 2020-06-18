OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO-COLUMBUS STATUE

COLUMBUS — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says a statue of Christopher Columbus will be removed from the Ohio city named after him. The statue located by City Hall will be removed immediately and placed in storage as monuments to Confederates and other historical figures who repressed or oppressed other people are being dismantled across the country. There has long been debate across the nation over the explorer’s legacy, with some calling him a symbol of the conquest and subjugation of indigenous people. The removal of such monuments follows weeks of global protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25. By Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 327 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

COLUMBUS — New data shows that coronavirus deaths in nursing homes continue to make up the vast majority of pandemic fatalities in Ohio. Wednesday marks at least the fifth week in a row that seven of every 10 COVID-19 deaths have involved long-term care residents, according to state records. Health Department statistics say 1,860 nursing home residents have died since the pandemic began out of a total of 2,611 confirmed or probable deaths. The governor has ordered teams of National Guard medical personnel into nursing homes to ramp up testing. Also this week, the state said the number of jobless claims fell again. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 231 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PETITION SIGNERS-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Backers of a ballot proposal that aimed to modernize Ohio’s election laws to make voting easier have suspended their campaign. Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections cited its inability to collect signatures during the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement Thursday came a day after the group’s protracted legal fight to make November’s ballot made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The state has until Monday to respond to an appeal joined by ballot campaigns to raise the minimum wage and decriminalize marijuana. Campaign manager Toni Webb said there isn’t enough time left now to meet the state signature deadline. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 384 words.

