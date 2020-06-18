Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 18.

Thursday, Jun. 18 12:00 PM House GOP hold media conference call - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Pete Stauber hold a conference call with reporters

Weblinks: http://kevinmccarthy.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/GOPLeader

Contacts: Office of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, RepublicanLeader@mail3.housecommunications.gov, 1 202 225 4000

Phone #: 1 888 972 6893 * Participant passcode: 5516015

Thursday, Jun. 18 Kroger Q1 2020 earnings - The Kroger Company Q1 2020 earnings, for the nation's largest grocery store chain

Weblinks: http://www.thekrogerco.com/, https://twitter.com/kroger

Contacts: Kristal Howard, Kroger Head of Media Relations, kristal.howard@kroger.com, 1 513 762 1304

Friday, Jun. 19 1:00 PM Fed Chair Powell and FRB Cleveland president participate in Building a Resilient Workforce event - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester discuss 'Building a Resilient Workforce' during a livestreamed event with Youngstown, OH-area community leaders, and business owners

Weblinks: http://www.clevelandfed.org/, https://twitter.com/ClevelandFed

Contacts: Andrew Zajac, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland executive communications, andrew.zajac@clev.frb.org, 1 216 579 3196

Friday, Jun. 19 Casinos and other sectors allowed to resume operations in Ohio - Casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks allowed to resume operations in Ohio, subject to certain health and safety regulations, as more restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) are relaxed

Weblinks: http://coronavirus.ohio.gov, https://twitter.com/ohgov

Contacts: Dan Tierney, Office of Ohio Gov. DeWine, 1 614 644 0957

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana the exceptions

Saturday, Jun. 20 CANCELED: African Pride Gospel SuperFest - CANCELED: 19th annual African Pride Gospel SuperFest, national syndicated televised gospel music event * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, 1 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH

Weblinks: http://www.gospelsuperfest.com/

Contacts: Gospel Superfest, unitedtv@msn.com, 1 800 219 0337