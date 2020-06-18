Advertisement

Record number of stores expected to permanently close this year

With an increase in online shopping, the coronavirus pandemic and an economic recession, up to 25,000 retail stores across the United States are expected to permanently shut their doors this year.
The report by Coresight Research says store closures could hit 25,000 for the year. (Source: WLFI, TUESDAY MORNING, CNN)
The report by Coresight Research says store closures could hit 25,000 for the year. (Source: WLFI, TUESDAY MORNING, CNN)(The report by Coresight Research says store closures could hit 25,000 for the year. (Source: WLFI, TUESDAY MORNING, CNN))
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With an increase in online shopping, the coronavirus pandemic and an economic recession, up to 25,000 retail stores across the United States are expected to permanently shut their doors this year.

The report by Coresight Research says more than 4,000 stores have already said they will permanently close in 2020.

Consumer confidence and demand is expected to stall in the coming months, sparking additional closings, according to the report.

The largest number of closures are expected in apparel, retail and department stores.

JC Penney and Pier 1 Imports have already filed for bankruptcy and plan to close hundreds of stores.

GNC and Victoria's Secret are closing hundreds more.

More than half of the store closures are expected to take place at malls.

Indoor shopping malls have been struggling in recent years amid declining foot traffic and fierce online competition.

Coresight says retailers that were struggling to stay in business before the pandemic are unlikely to recover.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vols Sports

Vols hope to wear black jerseys against Kentucky to raise money for BLM

Updated: 35 minutes ago
“This is the first time I can remember having these conversations about how to create change. I want to be an advocate of that,” Pruitt said.

WVLT News

Live drive-through theater experience promotes arts in Morristown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anne
A youthful group sings their show tune from the Lion King under a canopy in the middle of Litz Farms in Morristown, ”Together forever, living in the memories of you and me.”

WVLT News

City of Tallahassee works to create mobile app for interactions with law enforcement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The City of Tallahassee voted to develop a public safety mobile application.

WVLT News

More than 75% of adult ICU beds in Florida occupied

Updated: 1 hours ago
Florida had 6,006 adult ICU beds as of Wednesday, with 1,409 available.

Latest News

WVLT News

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: 1 hours ago
An off-duty police officer was caught in the act of erasing Black Lives Matter messages written in chalk by children.

WVLT News

Knoxville father and son participating in virtual bike ride for Father’s Day weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The two were planning to do what they love for Father’s Day weekend. They signed up for a three day, 180-mile bike race called Trek Across Maine.

WVLT News

‘BLM but so does yours’: Women pay for deputy’s meal

Updated: 1 hours ago
Deputy Jody McDowell said he was eating at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Nashville when his server told him his meal had been paid for.

WVLT News

Anderson County to host Fourth of July fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
The fireworks show will be put on by LaFollette-based Pyro Shows, Inc.

WVLT News

COVID-19 cases near 33,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

WVLT News

8 arrested in Jefferson County meth bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
Eight people are behind bars after an undercover investigation uncovered drug deals happening in Jefferson County parking lots, according to the sheriff’s office.