Scattered storms today, getting warmer too

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It's a little warmer, but the heat really moves in this weekend after scattered storms develop and move through at times the rest of this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with areas of fog and some pockets of dense fog. We’re starting the day around 58 degrees. A stray shower is possible.

Scattered rain and storms are developing and moving through at times today. We’re increasing to a 40% coverage of our area through the afternoon hours. While the high of 80 degrees is still below average, it’s a little warmer than it has been this week. It’s also a little more humid. While not everyone gets the rain, some downpours can lead to an isolated half an inch to a stray 1+ inch of rain.

Tonight will become partly cloudy again, with patchy fog and a stray shower. The low will be around 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms develop and move through at time again Friday. We’ll have a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms during the afternoon to early evening. Again, some will collect more than a half an inch of rain, but others are out watering the lawn. The high will be around 82 degrees, with the humidity making it feel about 3 degrees warmer.

Stray showers are still a possibility Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures start climbing back up as this system finally moves away from our area. Saturday will be around 89 degrees, mostly sunny, with a pop-up shower or storm possible. Father’s Day Sunday will heat up to around 93 degrees, with a few more clouds and an isolated pop-up storm. Stay hydrated if you’re planning outdoor fun for dad!

A storm system will move our way again early next week, bringing a more likely chance of rain and storms to our area. As of now, this will increase rain chances late Monday with more on and off rain and storms through the week.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Thu. AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

