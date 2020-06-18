Advertisement

Tenn. firefighters assist in battling New Mexico, Arizona wildfires

Officials said wildland fire potential is minimal in Tennessee during June.
Cropped Photo: Courtesy of MGN Photo
Cropped Photo: Courtesy of MGN Photo(KWQC)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry deployed this week to help fight fires in the western U.S.

Twenty trained forestry personnel will travel to New Mexico to help local firefighting agencies with initial attacks on wildland fires in the area. The crew includes incident commanders, tree fallers and firefighters.

An additional team was deployed to Arizona to help manage what is currently the largest fire in the country.

Officials said wildland fire potential is minimal in Tennessee during June. Across the country, however, the risk of wildfires is significantly higher.

“Our firefighters are exceptionally well prepared and ready to assist with wildfires across the country,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “When the threat is low and we have enough resources to meet demands in Tennessee, we want to lend a hand and provide assistance to other states.”

Officials with the Division of Forestry said they have spent the past year building capacity to send employees to out-of-state wildfires and other emergency incidents.

“There is an art and science to fighting wildland fire,” Tennessee Division of Forestry’s Fire Chief Wade Waters said. “It takes repetition and getting out to remote fires year after year to develop skills necessary to master the art of combating wildland fires. These deployments allow our staff to gain valuable experience they can ultimately utilize back here at home, while also providing help to a region in desperate need.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Two waves of storms ahead of weekend warmth

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
It's a little warmer, but the heat really moves in this weekend after scattered storms develop and move through at times the rest of this week.

WVLT News

UT Governor’s School for Sciences and Engineering goes virtual

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The 128 selected GSSE scholars will participate in a 6-week virtual program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: 59 minutes ago
It’s that time of year! Dust from the Sahara Desert is becoming highly concentrated in the atmosphere across North Africa and the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

WVLT News

Business owners can apply for pop-up COVID-19 testing for employees

Updated: 1 hour ago
State health officials said they are working to test two percent of the population each month.

WVLT News

Mayor: Officers involved in Breonna Taylor shooting can’t be suspended without pay yet

Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor was shot and killed when Louisville Metro Police narcotics officers served a no-knock warrant at her home in March.

Latest News

Vols Sports

Vols hope to wear black jerseys against Kentucky to raise money for BLM

Updated: 1 hour ago
“This is the first time I can remember having these conversations about how to create change. I want to be an advocate of that,” Pruitt said.

WVLT News

EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies’ brains

Updated: 1 hour ago
The EPA on Thursday ended an Obama-era drive to regulate a widespread contaminant in drinking water.

WVLT News

Vols running back Tim Jordan no longer on the team following arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WVLT Staff
Jordan, a rising senior, started four games for the Vols this past season.

WVLT News

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Check your enthusiasm. Football may not happen this fall after all.

WVLT News

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Updated: 2 hours ago
The recall covers certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2017 model years.