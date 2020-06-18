Tenn. firefighters assist in battling New Mexico, Arizona wildfires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry deployed this week to help fight fires in the western U.S.

Twenty trained forestry personnel will travel to New Mexico to help local firefighting agencies with initial attacks on wildland fires in the area. The crew includes incident commanders, tree fallers and firefighters.

An additional team was deployed to Arizona to help manage what is currently the largest fire in the country.

Officials said wildland fire potential is minimal in Tennessee during June. Across the country, however, the risk of wildfires is significantly higher.

“Our firefighters are exceptionally well prepared and ready to assist with wildfires across the country,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “When the threat is low and we have enough resources to meet demands in Tennessee, we want to lend a hand and provide assistance to other states.”

Officials with the Division of Forestry said they have spent the past year building capacity to send employees to out-of-state wildfires and other emergency incidents.

“There is an art and science to fighting wildland fire,” Tennessee Division of Forestry’s Fire Chief Wade Waters said. “It takes repetition and getting out to remote fires year after year to develop skills necessary to master the art of combating wildland fires. These deployments allow our staff to gain valuable experience they can ultimately utilize back here at home, while also providing help to a region in desperate need.”

