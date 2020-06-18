Advertisement

Tennessee State University football game canceled due to coronavirus

The game between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University was scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis
Tennessee State Football
Tennessee State Football(Tennessee State Athletics)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The 31st Southern Heritage Classic has been canceled due to complications arising from the coronavirus.

The game between Tennessee State and Jackson State was scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

The decision to cancel all events was made after the Classic’s management reviewed a copy of the Shelby County Health Department’s Health Directive No. 6, detailing emergency management relief efforts put in place to address COVID-19.

”I know this is a great disappointment to many who consider SHC one of the major highlights of the year. The health and safety of our attendees along with that of our staff, sponsors, and others is a top priority. I encourage everyone to keep practicing recommended safety and social distancing measures so that we can return to our usual activities as soon as possible,” said Fred Jones, Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic.

The cancellation is the second in three years in the annual contest between TSU and Jackson State. The 2018 matchup was called due to inclement weather.

”For years, Fred Jones has been a great ambassador for HBCU football and an outstanding partner to Tennessee State Athletics,” stated TSU Director of Athletics, Dr. Mikki Allen.

“The Southern Heritage Classic is not only an opportunity for our student-athletes to showcase their athletic abilities but it’s an event that Big Blue alumni, fans and supporters look forward to every year. It was very disappointing to find out that the Southern Heritage Classic would be cancelling for the 2020 season due COVID-19 related circumstances but the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, fans and supporters is our first priority.

Those who have purchased tickets for the football game can receive refunds at the point of purchase.

For more information, contact the Southern Heritage Classic Headquarters at 901.398.6655, 1.800.332.1991, or smc@smcentertainment.net.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Despite uncertainties, star basketball player sticking with Roane State

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jacob Naylor said he's remaining a Raider despite two Kentucky-based colleges asking him to transfer.

Pro Sports

Uncertainty continues for MLB

Updated: 11 hours ago
Big leaguers continue to train as the MLB Union and the team owners continue to try and hash out a plan.

Sports

Unusual season for MLB

Updated: 11 hours ago

Vols Sports

Artis opens up about new role as UT Director of Sports Performance

Updated: 20 hours ago
A.J. Artis talks about his new position as UT's Strength and Conditioning coach

Latest News

Sports

Youth summer sports camp promoting safety first

Updated: 23 hours ago
Youth summer camps allow kids to play the sport they love, but these days with social guidelines in mind.

Sports

Youth Sports Camps

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

UT Sports Update

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
UT Sports Update

Sports

A.J. Artis

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT

High School

CAK hires new boys basketball coach

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
Johnson takes over boys basketball program at Christian Academy

Vols Sports

Vols stay hot on recruiting trail as work continues on Campus

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
UT football players began week number two of voluntary workouts on campus Monday while the team stayed hot on the recruiting trail receiving a commitment from one of the state's top players.