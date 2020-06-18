Twitter testing out audio tweets

(WVLT/CNN) - Twitter is testing out a new feature--audio tweets.

CNN reported that, on Wednesday, the company said it’s allowing a “limited group” of iOS users to make tweets with their voice. All iOS users should have access to the feature in the coming weeks.

According to CNN, users won’t be able to reply using audio to other tweets. Similar to the regular tweet character limit, audio tweets will be limited to 140 seconds, but users can keep recording and it’ll create an automatic thread.

"There's a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike," Twitter wrote in a blog post.

