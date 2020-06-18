Advertisement

Twitter testing out audio tweets

Twitter is testing out a new feature--audio tweets.
EnHighways England / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
EnHighways England / Flickr / CC BY 2.0(KKTV)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CNN) - Twitter is testing out a new feature--audio tweets.

CNN reported that, on Wednesday, the company said it’s allowing a “limited group” of iOS users to make tweets with their voice. All iOS users should have access to the feature in the coming weeks.

According to CNN, users won’t be able to reply using audio to other tweets. Similar to the regular tweet character limit, audio tweets will be limited to 140 seconds, but users can keep recording and it’ll create an automatic thread.

"There's a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike," Twitter wrote in a blog post.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Border patrol officers find 50 pounds of cocaine in curtains, posters

Updated: moments ago
Border patrol officers in Cincinnati seized two shipments of cocaine concealed in shower curtains and posters at a local express consignment facility.

WVLT News

Admirals charting new course

Updated: 1 hour ago
Farragut football program adjusting to new procedures in the wake of Covid-19

WVLT News

Reward more than doubled to find missing Texas soldier

Updated: 1 hour ago
The reward has more than doubled to find a missing female soldier in Texas.

WVLT News

Woman in custody after shooting husband at Morristown gas station

Updated: 2 hours ago
A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting her husband at a Food City Gas n' Go in Morristown, police said.

Latest News

Sports

Tennessee State University football game canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The game between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University was scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

National

Reward increased to find missing Texas soldier

Updated: 2 hours ago
The reward doubled in a case of missing female soldier from Ft. Hood, Texas.

WVLT News

Where to send your kids to camp this summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
East Tennessee has a variety of camps for all ages of kids. The hard part is picking just one.

WVLT News

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

Updated: 4 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington.

WVLT News

Tennessee man charged with murder in connection to Mississippi shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Tennessee man has been charged with murder in connection to an Olive Branch, Mississippi shooting.

WVLT News

Vote to see Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies win USA Today poll

Updated: 4 hours ago
USA Today has launched an online poll for "Best Aquarium."