Two waves of storms ahead of weekend warmth

Scattered storms may keep you inside, but we'll get to soak up the sunshine by Saturday.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll have to dodge the raindrops for a couple more days before summer heat works its way back in this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty downpours are trying to develop along the Plateau and up into Kentucky this afternoon. More scattered showers and storms will move southeast into the Valley and the Foothills later in the day. Along with some rumbles of thunder, heavy downpours could drop a quick inch of rain if they move slowly enough. Even with more storm chances, some peeks of daylight will push highs to near 80 degrees.

Storms will begin to wind down shortly after sunset. Later tonight will become partly cloudy again with patchy fog and a stray shower. The low will be around 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms will pop up again Friday afternoon. About 40% of our area will be in the rain and storms during the afternoon to early evening. Again, some spots could pick up more than a half an inch of rain, but others will still need the sprinklers. The high will be around 82 degrees with the humidity making it feel like the middle 80s.

Stray showers are still a possibility Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures start climbing back up as this system finally moves away from our area. Saturday will hover around 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine and only a slim chance for a shower. Father’s Day Sunday will fair much better, heating up to around 93 degrees. This time, a brief pop-up storm couldn’t be ruled out. Just make sure you’re staying hydrated and lathering on the sunscreen if you’re spending any time outside with dad!

Our next storm system will move our way again early next week, bringing a more likely chance of rain and storms to our area. As of now, this will increase rain chances late Monday with more on and off rain and storms through the middle of the week.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Thu. AM 8-Day Forecast
Thu. AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

