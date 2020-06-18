Advertisement

UK using alpaca antibodies for COVID-19 research

By Adam Burniston
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Researchers around the world are working towards a vaccine for COVID-19.

One of those groups is doing research right here in Kentucky, but, they aren’t using human patients for their studies.

While you may think a patient would be the center of research for a potential coronavirus treatment, Dr. Wally Whiteheart, and his team from the University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine, say alpacas may hold the key to treat COVID-19.

Big boy, Blue Eyes, and Emperor are the three alpacas helping with the research.

According to Dr. Whiteheart, alpacas produce a special antibody, called nanobodies, which they hope to use in a treatment that could protect people from being infected.

To get these nanobodies, the alpacas have to be immunized with isolated proteins from SARS-CoV-2 and then researchers collect blood samples containing the nanobodies produced by their immune system, which is then reproduced in larger quantities in the research lab.

“Nanobodies are cool because they’re small they don’t represent any toxicity to humans,” Dr. Whiteheart said. “You can actually use them as drugs and they’re actually small enough to where they can be taken up through the nose.”

Along with finding a potential treatment for COVID-19, Whiteheart says these alpacas and the nanobodies produced have already been used as a therapeutic for blood clotting and other disorders.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Tennessee jobless rate fell in May

Updated: moments ago
Tennessee’s jobless rate in May fell compared with a record increase the month before, as more than 300,000 people continued to receive unemployment payouts during the new coronavirus outbreak.

WVLT News

Ex-assistant DA, her ex-boyfriend charged with extortion

Updated: moments ago
Officials said a former Tennessee assistant district attorney was accused of dismissing charges in exchange for money.

WVLT News

Kentucky man sentenced for illicit sexual conduct in Cambodia

Updated: moments ago
Officials say a Kentucky man was sentenced to prison for engaging in illicit sexual conduct while traveling and living in Cambodia.

WVLT News

Thousands of fake designer face masks seized in New Orleans

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Thousands of counterfeit luxury brand masks were seized in New Orleans and Shreveport, border agents said.

WVLT News

911 dispatcher killed outside of Georgia bar

Updated: 8 minutes ago
A 24-year-old man was arrested after a 911 dispatcher was shot and killed outside of a bar and grill in Macon, Georgia.

Latest News

WVLT News

Tennesseans speak out after witnessing death of Rayshard Brooks

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The death of a black man at the hands of police has sparked more civil unrest in Atlanta, just weeks after the death of George Floyd.

WVLT News

North Carolina man accused of firing AR-15 at homeless camp

Updated: 13 minutes ago
North Carolina police say a man fired an AR-15 during a confrontation at a homeless camp in Wilmington Wednesday evening.

WVLT News

Governor Lee to sign Juneteenth proclamation

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Governor Lee announced Thursday he would sign a Juneteenth proclamation.

WVLT News

University of Florida ends ‘gator bait’ chant citing history of racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
In a letter from President Kent Fuchs, the University of Florida on Thursday announced steps it plans to take to stand against racism, including discontinuing the “gator bait” chant.

WVLT News

FTC launches lawsuit against businessman for allegedly sending ads that looked like stimulus check information

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against a Louisiana-based company and its founder for allegedly sending people ads in the mail that appeared to be COVID-19 stimulus check information.

WVLT News

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 2 hours ago
Facebook has removed campaign ads by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.