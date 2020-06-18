Advertisement

UT Governor’s School for Sciences and Engineering goes virtual

The 128 selected GSSE scholars will participate in a 6-week virtual program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Canva)
(Canva)(Canva)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park partnered to provide virtual experiences to students attending the University of Tennessee’s Governor’s School for the Sciences and Engineering.

The 128 selected GSSE scholars will participate in a 6-week virtual program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership is a part of the park’s ‘SmokiEEEs @ Home’ collaboration which provides original video content from rangers and programs led by the Great Smoky Mountains Institue at Tremont and Discover Life in America staff. Environmental educators who created content for SmokiEEEs at Home are serving as guest lecturers, live from the national park.

“SmokiEEEs at Home was created in response to the cancellation of school programs, field trips and camps so it was a natural fit to provide virtual experiences to high schoolers who are attending the Governor’s School program in an online setting,” said Tim Chandler, Executive Director and CEO of Friends of the Smokies.

GSSE is an academic program for rising juniors and seniors across Tennessee to participate in advanced studies, research and gain laboratory experience.

For more information about Tennessee Governor’s School for the Sciences and Engineering click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Two waves of storms ahead of weekend warmth

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
It's a little warmer, but the heat really moves in this weekend after scattered storms develop and move through at times the rest of this week.

WVLT News

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s that time of year! Dust from the Sahara Desert is becoming highly concentrated in the atmosphere across North Africa and the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

WVLT News

Business owners can apply for pop-up COVID-19 testing for employees

Updated: 1 hour ago
State health officials said they are working to test two percent of the population each month.

WVLT News

Mayor: Officers involved in Breonna Taylor shooting can’t be suspended without pay yet

Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor was shot and killed when Louisville Metro Police narcotics officers served a no-knock warrant at her home in March.

Latest News

WVLT News

Tenn. firefighters assist in battling New Mexico, Arizona wildfires

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials said wildland fire potential is minimal in Tennessee during June.

Vols Sports

Vols hope to wear black jerseys against Kentucky to raise money for BLM

Updated: 1 hour ago
“This is the first time I can remember having these conversations about how to create change. I want to be an advocate of that,” Pruitt said.

WVLT News

EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies’ brains

Updated: 1 hour ago
The EPA on Thursday ended an Obama-era drive to regulate a widespread contaminant in drinking water.

WVLT News

Vols running back Tim Jordan no longer on the team following arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WVLT Staff
Jordan, a rising senior, started four games for the Vols this past season.

WVLT News

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Check your enthusiasm. Football may not happen this fall after all.

WVLT News

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Updated: 2 hours ago
The recall covers certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2017 model years.