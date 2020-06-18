UT Governor’s School for Sciences and Engineering goes virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park partnered to provide virtual experiences to students attending the University of Tennessee’s Governor’s School for the Sciences and Engineering.

The 128 selected GSSE scholars will participate in a 6-week virtual program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership is a part of the park’s ‘SmokiEEEs @ Home’ collaboration which provides original video content from rangers and programs led by the Great Smoky Mountains Institue at Tremont and Discover Life in America staff. Environmental educators who created content for SmokiEEEs at Home are serving as guest lecturers, live from the national park.

“SmokiEEEs at Home was created in response to the cancellation of school programs, field trips and camps so it was a natural fit to provide virtual experiences to high schoolers who are attending the Governor’s School program in an online setting,” said Tim Chandler, Executive Director and CEO of Friends of the Smokies.

GSSE is an academic program for rising juniors and seniors across Tennessee to participate in advanced studies, research and gain laboratory experience.

For more information about Tennessee Governor’s School for the Sciences and Engineering click here.

