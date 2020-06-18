Vols running back Tim Jordan no longer on the team following arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Tennessee running back Tim Jordan is no longer on the team, according to head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Jordan was arrested on firearm and marijuana charges in his home county on May 30.

The 20-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, cannabis possession of not more than 20 grams, and possession of paraphernalia.

Jordan, a rising senior, started four games for the Vols this past season.

He was booked at Polk County Jail. He will be released on a $2,000 bond.