Where to send your kids to camp this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee has a variety of camps for all ages of kids. The hard part is picking just one.

WVLT News compiled a list featuring a handful of camps around the area to keep kids active, engaged, and happy this summer. Click on the links below to learn more about each camp:

Angela Floyd Dance Camps

Angela Floyd’s “Summer Festival of Fun” offers dance classes for many ages and levels.

Online Summer Art Academy at Knoxville Museum of Art

The Knoxville Museum of Art will offer art classes for kids online for summer 2020.

YMCA Summer Camps

YMCA’s weekly summer program will feature a different theme for each camp day. According to the YMCA website, “Guest speakers and planned activities like music and dance, arts and crafts, character development, games, cooking, sports, and more will relate to our theme each week.”

Camp Invention

Camp Invention is for kids who love science, technology, engineering, and math.

Cooking Camp at the Cutting Edge

A professional chef helps kids learn the basics of cooking.

Topline Equestrian Summer Camp

Kids ages age 3-18 can learn how to horseback ride alongside other students their age.

Ijams Nature Center Summer Programs

Kids and families get a chance to spend some time outdoors at Ijams.

National Park Service Junior Ranger Program

Kids can become a junior ranger with a special badge by completing the activities on the NPS website.

