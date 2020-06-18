Advertisement

Woman in custody after shooting husband at Morristown gas station

A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting her husband at a Food City Gas n' Go in Morristown, police said.
Morristown Police issued a scam warning. / Source: (WVLT)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting her husband at a Food City Gas n’ Go in Morristown, police said.

Morristown police said the incident occurred at the gas station on Liberty Hill Road. Officers were notified about the shooting at around 4:49 p.m. Police said the woman followed her husband in a separate vehicle onto the property of the business.

Investigators said the victim was parked near a gas pump when she pulled alongside him and got out of the vehicle with a handgun.

According to police, when the woman got out of the vehicle, the victim exited his car and the suspect fired the gun, striking him in the hip.

Investigators said the investigation is ongoing.

