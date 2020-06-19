3 found dead inside Knoxville apartment, no signs of foul play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said three adults were found dead inside an apartment on Dandridge Avenue Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Morningside Hills for reports of a dead person at around 1:20 p.m. June 19. Upon arrival, officers found three victims inside the apartment. KPD said there were no signs of foul play and drug use is believed to be a factor.

KPD said the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene for the investigation.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.