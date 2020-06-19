911 dispatcher killed outside of Georgia bar

MACON, Ga. (WVLT) - A 24-year-old man was arrested after a 911 dispatcher was shot and killed outside of a bar and grill in Macon, Georgia.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said they charged Donavan Scott-Sinclair with the shooting death of 25-year-old Devontae Tennyson that occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot outside of Midtown Daiquiri Bar & Grill.

Tennyson reportedly got into an argument with security guards in the lot, according to witnesses. During the argument, a shootout occurred, and Tennyson was hit several times. Tennyson was hit in the chest, stomach and side and was later pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says witnesses reported that 25-year-old Devontae Tennyson and private security guards got into an argument in the parking lot.

The sheriff’s office said the case is still under investigation.

