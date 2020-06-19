Advertisement

Abortion law prompts lawsuit against Tennessee

In response to the law, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights are filing a lawsuit against Tennessee.
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - Amid nationwide unrest and a global pandemic that wrecked the state budget, Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a legislative session early Friday by advancing an anti-abortion proposal that includes some of the strictest restrictions in the country.

Under the bill, abortions would be banned once a fetal heartbeat is detected — about six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant. The bill requires women seeking an abortion to undergo an ultrasound and have the doctor describe and display the image. Also tucked in the 38-page bill is a requirement that doctors inform women that drug-induced abortions may be halted halfway. Medical groups say the claim isn’t backed up by science and there is little information about the reversal procedure’s safety.

The suit says, “In a direct affront to nearly five decades of Supreme Court precedent affirming the right to abortion, H.B. 2263/S.B. 2196 is the culmination and most extreme of Tennessee’s unrelenting efforts to deprive pregnant people of this right.”

Read the full complaint here.

Gov. Bill Lee is expected to sign the bill into law soon.

