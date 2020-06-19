AMC says it won’t require guests to wear masks when theaters reopen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AMC Theaters announced it will not make masks mandatory when the company reopens 600 locations in July, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy,” CEO and President Adam Aron said. “We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example.”

Guests will have the choice to wear a mask but all employees will be required to wear one.

AMC Theatres plans to implement its “AMC Safe & Clean” sanitation plan that will include the following:

Movie showing attendance capped at 30 percent

Theaters cleaned after every movie

Electrostatic sprayers used to sanitize seating area

Concession stand menu selection temporarily limited

Improving the theater ventilation systems

