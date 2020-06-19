Body of Oliver Springs officer found in Clinch River

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body found in an SUV pulled from Clinch River on Thursday has been identified as a Tennessee police officer, according to Roane County News.

The body was identified as Oliver Springs police officer James Perkins. Officials discovered the vehicle in the river behind the Food City Plaza.

According to Roane County News, an individual spotted the top of an SUV in the lake on Thursday. When officials pulled the vehicle from the water they discovered the body inside.

Perkins had been an officer since 2006 and worked with the Rockwood Police Department, Roane State Community College Police Department, Springs City Police Department and the OSPD.

" Officer James Perkins was an outstanding police officer and spent a lot of his time dedicated to the citizens in our area,” OSPD said in a statement on Facebook. “We thank you Officer James D. Perkins for your service.”

Kingston police said they do not suspect foul play.

The body was taken to UT Forensics Center for an Autopsy. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

