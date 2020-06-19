Advertisement

Brett Hankison, Louisville detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.(Source: WAVE)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

Hankison was one of three LMPD officers involved in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor, and once his name and pictured started surfacing on local media, several women started coming forward in recent weeks alleging Hankison sexually assaulted them.

Below is a very brief statement Fischer made on Facebook at about 11:30 a.m. Friday:

“Thank you for joining us for a brief by important announcement. Chief Schroeder is today initiating termination procedures against Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison. Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law which I very much would like to see changed, the chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment or even the timing of this decision. I know that you will have questions, and I’m sorry that I cannot answer them because of the state law KRS Chapter 67C.3261F. Please direct any questions about the state law precluding us from commenting further to Jefferson County attorney Mike O’Connell. Thank you.”

It’s not clear if the other two LMPD officers involved in Taylor’s death -- Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove -- will be disciplined. The three narcotics officers served a no-knock warrant at Taylor’s home on March 13, as part of a drug investigation. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told police afterward that when he saw the door being rammed open, he fired one shot toward the ground, prompting a barrage of gunfire in return. Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot multiple times and lay dying in her hallway.

An hour earlier, WAVE 3 News reported that FBI agents were at Taylor’s home Friday morning, 98 days after her death.

LMPD shared with local media Chief Rob Schroeder’s pre-termination letter to Hankison. The letter states Hankison “wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds” into Taylor’s apartment without knowing what he was shooting at.

“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” Schroeder wrote to Hankison, who, according to the letter, had previously been disciplined for “reckless conduct that injured (an) innocent person.”

“Your conduct demands your termination,” Schroeder continued.

The letter redacted the date on which Hankison will have an opportunity to defend himself.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wave3.com.

Latest News

WVLT News

Woman charged with driving under the influence with child in back seat

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A Knoxville woman was arrested after police accused her of driving under the influence with her daughter in the backseat.

WVLT News

FBI agents at Breonna Taylor’s apartment Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John P. Wise
Ninety-eight days after LMPD narcotics shot and killed a woman while serving a warrant at her apartment, FBI agents spent their Friday morning at the home of Breonna Taylor.

WVLT News

Hamblen Co. Schools gives parents learning options for students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Hamblen County Schools has given parents the choice whether they want their student to learn virtually or in a classroom for the 2020/2021 school year.

WVLT News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 1 hour ago
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols.

Latest News

WVLT News

Hamblen Co. Jail COVID-19 outbreak leads to testing of 300 staff, inmates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
More than 300 employees and inmates at the Hamblen County Jail have been tested for the novel coronavirus after thirteen people tested positive.

WVLT News

Man charged with animal cruelty, DUI after Rutledge Pike crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
One man is behind bars after police accused him of crashing his truck while driving drunk, then leaving his dog at the scene.

WVLT News

East Tennessee celebrates Juneteenth

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday is Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the day the last slaves in America learned of their freedom.

WVLT News

Trump says he’ll try again to end DACA

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump says he will renew the effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after the Supreme Court blocked his first try.

WVLT News

Man arrested after reportedly attempting to set fire to Knoxville hotel

Updated: 3 hours ago
Knoxville police said a man was arrested after he attempted to set fire to a Knoxville hotel on Wednesday.

WVLT News

Young immigrants land court win but still face uncertainty

Updated: 4 hours ago
Activists are vowing to keep fighting for a long-term solution for 650,000 immigrants.