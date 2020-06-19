Advertisement

COVID-19 cluster in W.Va. county linked to travel to Myrtle Beach

Photo from live weather camera on June 18, 2020. (WMBF)
Photo from live weather camera on June 18, 2020. (WMBF)(WMBF)
By WSAZ News Staff
Jun. 17, 2020
A recent cluster of COVID-19 cases in a West Virginia county has been linked to travel to Myrtle Beach, health officials announced Wednesday.

According to the Preston County Health Department, three people have tested positive for coronavirus and results for several other tests are currently pending.

The department says all patients have one thing in common, recent trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The department is now asking all Preston County residents that have traveled back to the county from Myrtle beach or any other crowded vacation destination in the last two weeks to self-quarantine for 14 days.

If you are unable to self-quarantine, officials are urging people to wear face coverings in public and limit exposure to others.

The health department says it is available to answers any questions to help someone determine if they need to get tested for COVID-19.

Last week the Mayor of Myrtle Beach extended the COVID-19 emergency declaration for the city.

The extension is based on the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases locally and statewide.

The new order is valid for 30 days unless ended sooner. It can be extended again if needed.

